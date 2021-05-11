Skip to Content

German investors increasingly optimistic as COVID cases fall

BERLIN (AP) — German investors are increasingly optimistic about the country’s economy as the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic seems to be slowing. The Mannheim-based ZEW institute said Tuesday its indicator of economic expectations for Germany over the next six months increased 13.7 points in May over the previous month to a reading of 84.4, the highest value since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the indicator was at a higher level was in February 2000. The increase came after an unexpected drop in April, when new daily coronavirus cases were much higher in Germany.

