Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

2:12 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Pierce

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pierce County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau
Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn
Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

