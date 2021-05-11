Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau

Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn

Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&