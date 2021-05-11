Freeze Warning issued May 11 at 1:45PM CDT until May 12 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 30 expected.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson and Monroe Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.