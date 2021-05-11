Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 30 expected.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson and Monroe Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
