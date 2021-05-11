Dream come true: Siren family turns vision into card game for all ages

SIREN, Wis. (WQOW) - During the pandemic, game sales have soared, and that was good news for a western Wisconsin family and their card game.

The Jotblads are the Siren family behind the game "Fahrenheit."

"It's a simple game. It's quick to learn," said co-creator Sandra Jotblad.

At first glance, it looks like Uno. But once you play it you realize that it is its own game.

There are positive and negative temperature cards and wildcards including cold fronts, warm fronts, frost cards and of course the forecast card.

The mission is to keep your score as close to zero as possible while following the weather rules.

For Donavan Jotblad, his American dream literally began that way.

"I had this dream about a fellow that was walking with me at school and he says 'you want to play a game?' He pulled a deck of cards out of his pocket and he says it's called the weather game and he started to explain the game to me and then I woke up, but I grasped the concept of it," Jotblad explained.

He took notes before going back to sleep and it was in his mind all day at work.

Donavan Jotblad worked as a machinist at the time, and drew a mock-up of what the game could look like on a sheet of paper they used at his job.

That night, he took a marker and drew his game over a standard deck of cards. The game has evolved over the years with a lot of help from family.

"It was a family project. Our oldest son is a graphic designer and he designed the cards, the box [and] the website," the Jotblads said.

Fahrenheit, the Jotblad family dog

Even the four-legged family members are in on the game as they named their dog Farenheit, too.

While the game has been in the family for 20 years, they have only been selling it for the past five.

Everybody wants to make some money, but that's not the driving force here," Donavan said. "The intent is to get people to sit around the table as a family, because we've gotten away from that totally."

The Jotblads said Fahrenheit has wide appeal but it does really well with elementary age kids and teachers.

"It's got negative numbers in it, which I don't think that a lot of games have. So, as a teaching tool we always knew that was a good thing. It taught them the number line and basic math," Donavan said. "With this COVID thing, people have been home. You know, we had a very good year last year. It was last May I think my phone sounded like a pinball machine in my pocket getting order after order."

And every game they ship comes with a personal message from the inventor himself.

"I always kind of say I was given this game in a dream, thanks for helping make my dream come true," Donavan said.

While Fahrenheit has been in stores in Eau Claire and in the Twin Cities and has been shipped as far as Hawaii, the pandemic has forced most sales of the $12 game back online, available on their website.