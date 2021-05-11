DJ for rapper Jack Harlow charged in Louisville slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A DJ for rapper Jack Harlow has been charged with murder in a May 1 shooting at a nightclub in Louisville. Prosecutors say Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon has been charged in the shooting death of Kasmira Nash. The early-morning shooting occurred the day of the Kentucky Derby. O’Bannon, also known as Ronnie Lucciano, is a member of Harlow’s Private Garden musical group. Harlow was seen on video near O’Bannon in the night club during the shooting, according to media reports. Nash died at the scene. O’Bannon was also charged with evidence tampering.