Colfax man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 12

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A girl in Dunn County says she was sexually assaulted by a man from Colfax on multiple occasions earlier this year.

Brady Agema, 19, is charged with three counts of 1st degree child sexual assault, two counts of possessing child porn and a count of obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Dunn County Court:

The 12-year-old girl said the assaults started on New Year's. She said Agema told her not to tell anyone because he could "get in big trouble."

The victim went on to say Agema sent her an inappropriate photo and asked her to send one in return. She said she sent him a photo because she was afraid of what would happen if she didn't.

When he was interviewed, Agema denied communicating with the victim on the phone. He also said nothing physical ever happened between them.

Authorities took Agema's phone because they were afraid he might delete evidence. When they searched the phone they found sexual messages and pornographic pictures.

If convicted, Agema could spend more than 200 years in prison.