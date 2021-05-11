Chippewa, Eau Claire counties report mental health, alcohol as top health concerns

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The latest community health assessments for Chippewa and Eau Claire counties are in, and they report similar findings from 2015 and 2018.



Data was compiled using a ratio system to determine which health factors exceed or fall below national averages in four components: a community health survey, secondary data, community conversations, and coalition meetings with health groups in the county.

The system found that mental health, alcohol misuse and drug abuse were top priority concerns for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

Community Health Assessment Project Manager Melissa Ives said the assessment will determine the direction of future health plans within the counties.

"These reports will be used by our local health partners and our local health coalition's including Eau Claire Healthy Communities and the Triple Health Improvement Partnership, to do some planning around how we can improve health in these different priority areas."

Chippewa County residents named mental health as their first priority. Almost half the county believes that mental health is a major problem, and 88% believe mental health care is not affordable.

Alcohol misuse, and chronic disease were also top priority concerns.

In Eau Claire, drug use made the top of the list. Drug arrests in the county are higher than the national average, and almost double the state average.

Mental health and alcohol misuse followed as 76% of the county believes alcohol misuse is an accepted attitude or belief among families and the community.

To develop solutions to the assessment reports, community health partners and local health coalitions will meet to develop plans to address root causes of county health factors in the following weeks.

The next assessment will take place in 2024.

See Chippewa County's report here.

See Eau Claire County's report here.