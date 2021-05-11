Child sexual assault, child porn charges filed

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Boyceville man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child starting when she was nine years old.



Austin Stuart faces six felony counts.



The girl said the assaults began in 2013 and led to Stuart repeatedly raping her, starting when she was 12 and continuing for several years.

She said Stuart would sometimes hold down her arms, and cover her mouth.

She says he told her not to tell anyone, or he would hurt her.



Investigators say Stuart first denied the allegations, then claimed she was coming onto him, starting when she was 11.