Bucks increase capacity to 50% for the playoffs

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are more than doubling the number of fans who can watch the team play for a championship inside Fiserv Forum.

Right now, 3,300 fans are allowed in for games. That is 18% capacity. Starting with the playoffs later this month, the number will increase to 50%, or 9,000 fans.

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the health department,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory. Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the city and our fans. We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks.”

The move by the Bucks comes the same day the Brewers announced attendance at American Family Field would double.