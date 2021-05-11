Brewers increasing capacity to 50% this weekend

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - There could be twice as many fans at American Family Field this weekend.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced seating capacity is increasing from 25% to 50% starting Saturday.

"Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year and today's announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience," said Brewers President of Baseball Operations Rick Schlesinger. "We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field."

Fans who have season tickets will be contacted for seating options. Right now, tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27.