EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Shannon Gaul homered twice and Amanda Stanczuk drove in the decisive run as UW-Platteville outlasted UW-Eau Claire 6-5 in 11 innings to open the WIAC softball tournament.

The Pioneers will play at UW-Oshkosh on Thursday in the semifinals. The Titans rallied to beat UW-Stout 4-3 in 10 innings in the quarterfinals.

UW-Platteville at UW-Eau Claire box score

UW-Stout at UW-Oshkosh box score