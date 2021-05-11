Bloomer standoff suspect is sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The suspect in a Bloomer shooting incident and standoff is going to prison.

Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs sentenced Nevin Reit Tuesday to three years behind bars.

Reit was accused in November 2020 of putting the barrel of a gun down a woman's throat, then firing it next to her head.

When police got a report he was acting strangely and talking about government conspiracies, they arrested him. But he escaped from a squad car while handcuffed, broke back into his home, and armed himself. After a five hour standoff he was taken into custody.