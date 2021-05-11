AP’s Sally Buzbee named exec editor of The Washington Post

NEW YORK (AP) — Sally Buzbee, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, has been named executive editor of The Washington Post. She succeeds the recently retired Marty Baron. As AP’s top editor since 2017, Buzbee has directed AP’s journalism through the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump’s presidency, the #MeToo movement, Brexit, protests over racial injustice and the 2020 U.S. election. Buzbee previously served as the agency’s Washington bureau chief and was Middle East editor, among many other positions in an AP career stretching back to 1988. At the Post, Buzbee succeeds the widely revered Baron, who had led the Post since 2013. Baron retired earlier this year at age 66.