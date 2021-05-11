Afghan officials: Taliban gain control of a district HQ

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that the Taliban have gained control of a strategic district headquarters in a central province just southwest of the capital, Kabul. A provincial council official says the Taliban overran the Nirkh district headquarters in Maidan Wardak province on Tuesday. The Taliban confirmed they took the headquarters. The insurgents have long held sway in the area, but the collapse of the district headquarters doesn’t bode well for embattled Afghan security forces as U.S. and NATO troops begin their final withdrawal from the country, after 20 years of war.