100 days in power, Myanmar junta holds pretense of control

BANGKOK (AP) — One hundred days since their takeover, Myanmar’s ruling generals maintain just the pretense of control over the country. It’s an illusion sustained mainly by its partial success at silencing independent media and keeping streets clear of large demonstrations by using lethal force. Health workers have stopped staffing government medical facilities. Many civil servants and bank employees are no-shows at work. Universities have become hotbeds of resistance, and education at the primary and secondary levels has begun to collapse as teachers, students and parents boycott state schools. There are fears the military takeover is turning Myanmar into a failed state.