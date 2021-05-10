You Ask, We Answer: Do you have to pay for your COVID-19 vaccine?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Monday's installment of "{You Ask, We Answer," Dave in Grantsburg asked about having to pay for COVID-19 vaccines.

While getting his shot at a local pharmacy, he said the staff asked everyone for their insurance card so they could pay for a $20 administration fee.



Dave asked whether we have to pay that administration fee despite the CDC stating no one will be charged for the vaccine.



We reached out to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department for more information and Paulette Magur gave us more details.

"They are allowing a clinic or pharmacy to charge for an administration fee which then is the fee that's associated with the cost of the staff to give the vaccine, you know storage and handling of the vaccine. But the patient themselves should never see the bill," Magur said.

Magur said the administration fee should be billed to your insurance provider, though if you don't have insurance or don't want to provide your insurance, the fee should be waved.



She says the fee is there to help cover the extra costs of the administration of so many vaccines.

