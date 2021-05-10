WIAA alters locations, venues for 3 spring state tournaments

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Formats and locations for three spring season state tournaments will change in 2021, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday.

The boys golf state tournament will be held in Wisconsin Dells June 14-15, with Division 1 teams competing at Wild Rock Golf Club, and Division 2 and 3 teams competing at Trappers Turn Golf Club.

The baseball state tournament will begin with Division 1 quarterfinals at Herr-Baker Stadium at Marian University in Fond Du Lac on Friday, June 25, then finish with semifinals and championships for all four divisions at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute from June 28-July 1.

The softball state tournament will begin with Division 1 quarterfinals at Bay Port High School in Green Bay on Monday, June 28. Semifinals and finals for all five divisions will be held at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus from June 28-30.

The WIAA did not announce plans for the state track and field meet, which has been held at UW-La Crosse each year since 1990.

