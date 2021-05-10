UWEC students reflect on schooling during the pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After a year of schooling during a pandemic, students across the country have had to adapt the way they learn. Students at UW-Eau Claire have had to do the same.

In order to hear their perspective, News 18 spoke to students on campus about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their learning. Nicholas Bearhart, a junior at UWEC, said the last year didn't give him the college experience he had hoped for.

"It's a lot different when you're meeting in a class virtually because you just see a whole bunch of names. But when you actually have to physically go into class you put a face to the name, too, or you have to interact with people physically, too, and that's what I like," Bearhart said.

Bearhart said there were some benefits to being online, like being able to waking up 10 minutes before an online lecture and not having to walk to campus.



However, he said the lack of a spring break and tuition costs staying the same were both things he was unhappy with.



Finals week will be followed by a hybrid commencement ceremony. In-person events will take place May 14 and 15. There is also a virtual ceremony also on May 15.