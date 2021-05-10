UN says 5 migrants downed; over 700 intercepted off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A United Nations migration official says at least five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya. The shipwreck on Sunday was the latest involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Safa Msehli of the U.N’s International Organization for Migration said Monday that fishermen rescued 40 migrants and returned them to the shore. The boat was among nine others carrying more than 700 migrants who were intercepted off Libya. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent weeks.