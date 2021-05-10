UN experts: Islamic State committed genocide against Yazidis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of a U.N. team investigating atrocities in Iraq says it has found “clear and compelling evidence” that Islamic State extremists committed genocide against the Yazidi minority in 2014. Karem Khan also says the militant group successfully developed chemical weapons and used mustard gas. Khan told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the team also concluded war crimes were committed by the IS group against predominantly Shiite unarmed cadets and personnel from the Tikrit Air Academy. Khan says an Islamic State video released in July 2015 showing the cadets’ killings “constitutes a direct and public incitement to commit genocide against Shia Muslims.”