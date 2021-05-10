UN council meets on Jerusalem violence, considers statement

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has held emergency consultations on escalating violence in east Jerusalem. It’s considering a proposed statement calling on Israel to cease evictions and calling for “restraint” and respect for “the historic status quo at the holy sites.” Ireland’s U.N. ambassador joined in calling for Monday’s emergency meeting and said “the Security Council should urgently speak out, and we hope that it will be able to do so today.” Council diplomats said all 15 members expressed concern at the rising violence but the United States said a statement might not be useful at this time.