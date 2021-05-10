Two more frosty nights before the warm up begins

It's another dry and cool start to the second week of May. But, we'll be back near our average, warmer spring temperatures by the end of the week.

Temperatures Monday will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll start mostly cloudy in the morning but pockets of sunshine will work their way into through the afternoon.

Overnight we'll drop back into the low 30's with a good chance for widespread freezing temperatures. The clear and calm conditions will lead to some areas falling into the upper 20s again too. We'll need to bring in any plants we can and cover the rest.

We'll only need to do this for a few days this week. Warmer temperatures start to file in as a mid level high pressure center moves our colder temps east. By Wednesday, we'll see more consistent high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

One problem is that it's terribly dry. No rain chances are in the forecast until the weekend, and those don't look significant.