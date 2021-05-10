Stars of ‘Shrill’ express love for the ‘hippest of places’

NEW YORK (AP) — As “Shrill” draws to a close, its stars and creators are reflecting on how important Portland, Oregon, became to the Hulu comedy series. “Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant is also a writer and executive producer on “Shrill,” which centers on her character, Annie, a young woman trying to navigate career and relationships and find her voice. The show has highlighted some of Portland’s cool neighborhoods and the area’s stunning beaches, like a recent getaway episode filmed at an oceanside home in Manzanita, Oregon. Bryant says one of her favorite parts of the show is returning to Portland and building a story around the city.