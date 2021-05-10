Senior living center uses virtual exercise program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the ongoing pandemic, making time for exercise has become more important.

Heritage Senior Living needed to become creative with its residents' workout plan when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"We believe that it is super important for our population to stay active and exercise," said Cherylin Yealey, Heritage Senior Living's director of community relations. "We kind of wanted to do something that we could still do while promoting social distancing."

Before the pandemic, Heritage offered a group exercise program. Now, it uses Spiro100 - a digital workout program customized for residents in independent living, assisted living and memory care communities.

"Approximately over 60 percent of residents are participating in Spiro100," Yealey said. "It's been an overwhelmingly positive response from our residents. It's a different kind of exercise that we can offer."

Residents are able to check out a tablet and have access to over 100 different workout videos at their fingertips.

"Sometimes we are all alone, and it is very nice to be able to go in there and do, and follow through on the picture," said Shirley Marek, Heritage Senior Living resident. "It's a good way to go, good thing to do."

"Somebody who is maybe coming back from rehab and needing to go full speed into their routine is going to be doing a higher functioning video than somebody who is maybe less capable of doing those things," Yealey said.

Yealey said she is happy to see Heritage Senior Living residents enjoying Spiro100.

"We always try to be more innovative, creative and make sure our residents are thriving in a vibrant life," Yealey said. "They're maybe not used to seeing everything on a screen, but it definitely gives them something they can do in their rooms."

Yealey said Spiro100 workout program videos range on average between 15 and 20 minutes long. The plan is for Heritage to continue offering the Spiro100 workout program once the pandemic is over.