HOBART, Wis. (WQOW) - A pair of Eau Claire golfers finished the alternate fall season Monday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectionals.

Annaka Scherf, a senior at Eau Claire Memorial, finished 40th at the Bay Port Sectional with a score of 37-over par (109).

Laura Reiland, a junior at Eau Claire North, finished 46th with a score of 120.

Bay Port won the sectional. Full results can be found here.