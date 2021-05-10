Rice Lake man killed, three others injured in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man was killed when authorities say he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.

The crash happened on Saturday, May 8 at 12:34 p.m. on Highway SS between Cameron and Chetek.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Nathaniel Bull, 24, of Rice Lake crossed the center line and hit Kenneth Smith's car. Smith's wife and daughter were also in the car.

Bull was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was pulled from the vehicle and flown to the hospital. He is exepcted to be OK. His wife and daughter were taken to the hospital in an ambulance with minor injuries.

The State Patrol is in charge of recreating the crash.