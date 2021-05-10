Police searching Virginia landfill for baby missing from DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials are searching a landfill in Virginia as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a baby who disappeared last week in the nation’s capital. The 2-month-old boy, Kyron Jones, was last seen on Wednesday in Northeast Washington and reported missing Friday. The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that its deputies are assisting officers from the Metropolitan Police Department in a search for the boy at the Waste Management landfill. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said the child’s mother was being questioned by investigators on Monday and considered to be “the only person of interest.”