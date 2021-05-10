Police in Thailand arrest 3 journalists who fled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Three senior journalists working for a news agency in Myanmar who fled after the military government ordered its operations to stop have been arrested by police in northern Thailand. Their editor says the three work for the Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and broadcast news agency. He says the three, along with two unidentified activists, were arrested during a random search by police and were charged with illegal entry into Thailand. Myanmar’s junta, which seized power in a February coup, has attempted to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting journalists.