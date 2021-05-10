N. Barstow Street closed for the rest of the week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A section of North Barstow Street will be closed beginning Monday, and for the rest of the week.

Barstow Street from Galloway to Eau Claire Streets closed on Monday morning. The stretch of road includes one of the entrances to Phoenix Park and a bridge over the Eau Claire River.



The section of Barstow will be closed for five days, with city officials expecting it to re-open on Friday night, adding the street will be closed for utility and concrete work.