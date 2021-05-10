More Jerusalem clashes on eve of contentious Israeli parade

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have faced off with Palestinian protesters in another night of clashes in east Jerusalem.

The violence Sunday night came a day before Israeli nationalists plan to parade through the Old City in an annual flag-waving display meant to cement Israeli claims to the contested area.

The U.S. renewed its “serious concerns" about the situation. The late-night skirmishes raise the likelihood of further clashes Monday during the annual Jerusalem Day celebrations.

Israeli police gave the go-ahead to the parade Sunday, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site.

There is also anger in a nearby Arab neighborhood where Jewish settlers are trying to evict dozens of Palestinians from their homes.