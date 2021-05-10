Skip to Content

McConnell poised for starring role in voting bill fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mitch McConnell is taking a starring role in the fight against a Democratic elections bill.  The Republican Senate leader is so determined to stop the voting legislation from Democrats that he will join the fight in committee, armed with a stack of amendments. It’s a rare step for a party leader but shows the extent to which Republicans are prepared to fight the bill. The legislation would be the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, creating automatic voter registration nationwide, Democrats argue the changes to voting laws are even more important now as states impose new voting restrictions after the 2020 election.

Associated Press

