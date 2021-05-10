Lily the cockatiel bird stolen from Tropic Waters Pet Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A well-loved bird of Tropic Waters Pet Center in Eau Claire has been stolen.

Store owner Jim Reiman said the 15-year-old male, white-faced cockatiel named Lily was stolen on Friday, May 7.

Lily belongs to the general manager of Tropic Waters and has been a long-time resident of the store practically since he was born.

Although he was not for sale, Reiman said depending on the color and variety, cockatiels can go for $300 to $500.

Reiman said a handful of animals were stolen in the 40 years they've been around, and some were returned, but incidents like this do make them more wary.

"It's unfortunate," Reiman said. "We try to offer things here that are a little different for people so that can actually get close and personal with our pets in the store. And it's just really disappointing that when something like this happens, you have to go and put everything back under lock and key and become untrusting."

Reiman said Lily could have been taken easily because he is a tame and trusting bird. He worries if Lily is getting proper care because Lily has a lot of social interaction and caging needs.

"The bird was hand-fed baby since 4 1/2 weeks of age. It's been raised by humans and so as far as they're concerned, it's who they are," Reiman said. "So they don't know that when somebody picks them up, that it might be someone who has bad intentions."

Reiman and his staff are still going through surveillance footage so they do not have a suspect photo to share at this time.

He is also offering a $200 reward for information on Lily's whereabouts.

Reiman has already reported this incident to the Eau Claire Police Department.