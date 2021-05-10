Leopard on the loose in eastern China after zoo escape

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in eastern China are still hunting for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park, while the park is facing criticism for concealing the breakout for nearly a week. State-owned media said the three leopards from the Hangzhou Safari Park were spotted by villagers as early as May 1, but the park only reported the missing leopards and alerted the public on Saturday. Officials said two of the leopards have already been captured, and are in good health. It is unclear how the leopards managed to escape. Those searching for the last leopard were using equipment such as drones as well as hunting dogs.