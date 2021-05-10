Jackpot from Shake-of-the-Day case goes to state’s school fund

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we've reported, an Eau Claire bar owner who was busted for running a common Shake-of-the-Day game settled his charges in March. But some people are wondering, what happened to the jackpot money he forfeited?

Terry Luer, the owner of Big T's Saloon, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor illegal gambling charges in March.

According to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office, $31,744.75 in seized and forfeited funds were transferred to the state's school fund on April 20.

That information was given to the D.A.'s office by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement unit who seized the money in November.

Under Wisconsin law, money forfeited relating to crimes can be deposited into the state's school fund.