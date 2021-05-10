Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have clashed with Palestinian protesters inside a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City. Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades and protesters hurled stones and other objects at police on Monday. Police say protesters threw stones from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound onto an adjoining roadway. Palestinians reported stun grenades fired into the mosque, with dozens injured. The holy site and the Old City are the emotional ground zero of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The U.S., European countries, the pope and the U.N. secretary general have expressed concern over the growing tensions in Jerusalem and appealed for calm.