Hindu temple in UAE ships oxygen aid to crisis-hit India

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Volunteers from the Hindu community in the United Arab Emirates are heeding distress calls from their country, shipping oxygen cylinders to help India battle its catastrophic coronavirus surge. On Monday, volunteers gathered at the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to haul hundreds of cylinders of liquid oxygen and massive containers of compressed oxygen onto a ship, where it will head to the crisis-wracked nation. The aid organizers, Indian owners of a Dubai helium factory, shifted production to oxygen when the latest surge hit India. The UAE’s economy is powered by millions of foreign workers from Southeast Asia, and Indian citizens make up nearly 30% of the country’s population.