Frost Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&