Frost Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

2:42 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - St Croix

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

St. Croix County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central
Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

