Freeze Warning issued May 10 at 9:44PM CDT until May 11 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Freeze Warning issued May 10 at 9:44PM CDT until May 11 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 27 expected.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Trempealeau, Jackson, Taylor
and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Sub-freezing temperatures will kill crops and
unprotected sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.