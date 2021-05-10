Freeze Warning for Tuesday morning along and east of Hwy. 53

Last night, there was a Freeze Warning in effect for just Clark and Taylor counties, and that's where temperatures bottomed out near or below freezing. Eau Claire and areas to the west/southwest bottomed out in the upper 30s to low 40s, so there wasn't any frost, either.

Afternoon temps remained below average in the 50s due to a mostly cloudy sky.

Tonight looks to be even colder with another widespread freeze with a chance for a hard freeze (low of 28 or colder). Widespread hard freezing temperatures are expected to the east-northeast of Eau Claire. Eau Claire will be close to a record low tonight, which is 28 degrees set in 1946.

Therefore, it's no surprise that a Freeze Warning is in effect for Chippewa, Eau Claire, Trempealeau, and counties to the east until 8 am tomorrow. Even to the west where there's a Frost Advisory, some spots will likely drop near or just below the freezing mark.

This is now the seventh consecutive night where at least part of Western Wisconsin was under at least a Frost Advisory. Eau Claire County has had an alert five of the past seven nights, with tonight being the second with a Freeze Warning.

While there has been a few green spots on the radar this afternoon, the air remained very dry and it's likely nothing more than an isolated drop or two made it to the ground. However, those clouds kept afternoon temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees below average.

The clouds clear tonight, which will allow for temperatures to fall quickly when combined with very dry air and a calm wind. Tomorrow will warm up quickly as the day looks to remain mostly sunny. So, after lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, expect highs to climb all the way up into the low to mid 60s.

The rest of the week will slowly warm back to near average, which means highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Rain chances will be nonexistent until at least Friday, but that's just a slight chance and slight chances remain through early next week.