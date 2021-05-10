EU insists dispute with AstraZeneca is only contractual

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is insisting it still trusts the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca despite its contractual dispute with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. The EU’s executive branch has launched legal proceedings in Belgium against the firm after AstraZeneca failed to deliver doses of its coronavirus vaccine in a timely manner. Their dispute has dented the public’s confidence in the efficiency of the vaccine, but the European Commission insisted that the AstraZeneca serum remains part of its strategy to have 70 percent of all EU adults immunized this summer.