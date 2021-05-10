Dry conditions could begin to cause problems for farmers

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is beginning to resemble Death Valley.

"As the crop matures and gets larger, the demand for water goes up," said Jerry Clark, the agriculture agent for UW-Extension Chippewa County.

The phrase "April showers bring May flowers" isn't exactly true this spring, as western Wisconsin is seriously lacking in some needed rainfall.

For farmers, that isn't a problem…for now.

"When we really see that peak need for water is late June, early July, where we're seeing maybe a third of an inch of water needed a day," Clark said.

However, there's no guarantee that the rainfall will be spread out over a period of days.

"The ground is so dry, yeah it's gonna absorb water like a sponge, but if the rates are heavy, it's going to run off most of it, and it's not going to go into the ground," said WQOW Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer.

This means farmers are left on edge, waiting to see when the clouds return, and how that rain will fall.

"Right now we really don't need a lot of rain," Clark said. "We always need it, but soils are very fragile right now, and so if we do get rainfall, we'd like it to be slow, maybe over a couple of days so it soaks in without causing a lot of erosion problems."

Clark added the crop that's really in need of water right now is alfalfa, whereas crops such as corn and soybeans are managing well for the time being.