Delta flight returns to Atlanta after birds hit windshield

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a flight from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., made an unscheduled landing after being struck by birds over the weekend. Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant says it happened during takeoff, as Delta Flight 2281 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Durrant says the plane returned to Atlanta and the gate, so that passengers could board another plane for Washington later Sunday night. The Federal Aviation Administration says collisions with wildlife have been on the rise in recent years. The FAA’s Wildlife Strike Database shows there have been more than 50 wildlife strikes so far this year associated with Atlanta’s airport.