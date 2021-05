COLFAX (WQOW) - Dawson Kurth earned medalist honors for the fourth meet in a row and the Durand High School boys golf team continued its Dunn-St. Croix Conference dominance with a match victory Monday at Whitetail Golf Course.

Kurth shot a 5-over par 41 on the front nine.

Durand won the event with a team score of 172. Colfax/Elk Mound and Glenwood City tied for second with scores of 205. Mondovi finished fourth with a score of 222.