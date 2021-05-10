Cadott teenager and his mom killed in Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people were killed on Monday morning when the car they were in crossed over the median and hit a semi truck going the opposite direction.

That is according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Kowalczyk said the two people killed were a 13-year-old boy and his 38-year-old mom, both from rural Cadott.

The sheriff said the crash happened at 11:01 a.m. on Highway 29 just west of 190th Street. He said the two people from Cadott were going west on 29 when they crossed the median and hit the semi. They were both thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not injured.

Names are being withheld until family notifications are made.