Bob Dylan artwork to go on display in the U.S. this year

The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S. “Retrospectum” spans six decades of Dylan’s art, featuring more than 120 of the artist’s paintings, drawings and sculptures. Building on the original “Retrospectum” exhibition that premiered in Shanghai, China, in 2019, the new version will include new, never-before-seen pieces and additional artworks from a brand-new series called “American Pastoral.” One addition — “One Too Many” from 2020 — features a man slumped over a smoky bar counter at the end of a night, and another “Subway Cityscape,” also from 2020, showcase’s Dylan’s love of industrial urban city scenes.