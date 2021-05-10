Blake Shelton joins drive to help feed out-of-work musicians

The Country Music Association will provide 4 million meals in cities with large populations of musicians and music industry professionals in its new partnership with Feeding America. The trade organization will also launch a donation challenge to fund an additional 1 million meals through its Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) Initiative. Helping musicians and music industry professionals get through the next few months is the reason the Country Music Association opted to expand its MICS initiative Monday. And it’s why country superstar Blake Shelton said he is proud to be part of the initiative and drumming up more support to raise funds for the food banks.