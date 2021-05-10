Attorneys: DA should step aside from deputy shooting probe

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina have asked the local prosecutor to recuse himself from the investigation. The attorneys say he’s too close to the men who fired their weapons. Attorneys Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers said in statements Monday that District Attorney Andrew Womble’s involvement would be a “miscarriage of justice” for Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was killed April 21 in Elizabeth City. Womble on Monday referred to a previous statement in which he indicated that he would not step aside from the investigation. Under state law, the district attorney has to agree to let another prosecutor step in.